Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $1 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,568,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,922,680. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

NYSE ABBV opened at $156.85 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

