Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

