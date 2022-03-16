Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $152.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

