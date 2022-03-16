Huobi Token Tops One Day Volume of $32.40 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $32.40 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for about $8.98 or 0.00021849 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00035354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00103681 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,673,013 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

