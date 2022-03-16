HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of HUTCHMED worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
