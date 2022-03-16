Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HYFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.57.

HYFM opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $71.53.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

