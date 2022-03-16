HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 84.72% and a negative return on equity of 258.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. 2,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $54.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,310 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of HyreCar from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

