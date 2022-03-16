Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyzon Motors were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HYZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of HYZN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,616. Hyzon Motors Inc has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.