Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Tops $4,538.84

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $4,538.84 or 0.11200953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $1,050.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.35 or 0.06636789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.31 or 0.99798667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039810 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as τBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

