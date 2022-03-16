IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 49,836 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $170.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.62. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.85 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.