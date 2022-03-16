IBM Retirement Fund Sells 12,223 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Southern stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.52. 5,292,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,333 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.