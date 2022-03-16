IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,851 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.23.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $9.70 on Wednesday, reaching $225.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,213. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

