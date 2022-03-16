Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock traded up $11.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.54. 4,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,258. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $283.91 and a one year high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

