Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $944,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 382.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in DocuSign by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,354,000 after purchasing an additional 361,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $5.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.87. The company had a trading volume of 171,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.