Icon Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1,384.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,384,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,203 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 101,392 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,211,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 123.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $40.01.

