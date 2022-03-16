Icon Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.22. 1,009,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,633,523. The stock has a market cap of $188.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.