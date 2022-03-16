Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.64. The stock had a trading volume of 398,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $453.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.16. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

