IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $457.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.