Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Major Shareholder Buys $368,597.88 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 24,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $368,597.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 26,399 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $403,376.72.

On Friday, March 4th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 59,370 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $900,049.20.

INVE traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1,611.00 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.69.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Identiv by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 377.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

