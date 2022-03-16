IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter worth $3,486,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 58.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.50%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,923 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

