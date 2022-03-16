IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $887,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 36,289 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

