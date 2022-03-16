IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,610 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nikola were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Nikola by 37.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Nikola by 22.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

