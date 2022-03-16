IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,807 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

XPO opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

