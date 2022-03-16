IFP Advisors Inc Sells 222 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Match Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 101.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average of $134.26.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

