IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) Insider Sells A$659,634.00 in Stock

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Rating) insider Peter Bradford sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.93 ($9.31), for a total value of A$659,634.00 ($474,556.83).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.00.
IGO Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.