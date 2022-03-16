Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $76.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.47 and a beta of 1.78. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $116.41.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $32,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $2,220,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,808. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,176,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,632,000 after buying an additional 93,071 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,671,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.