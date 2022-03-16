Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Up 28.1% in February

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

IRT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,824,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $27.26.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,323,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 41,330 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,439,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,727,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,559,000 after purchasing an additional 838,542 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.