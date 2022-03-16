Inflection Point Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:IPAXU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 21st

Inflection Point Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 21st. Inflection Point Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

IPAXU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. Inflection Point Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAXU. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,203,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

