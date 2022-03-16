Informa (LON:INF) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 568 ($7.39) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.71) to GBX 685 ($8.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 635 ($8.26) to GBX 665 ($8.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 647.17 ($8.42).

Get Informa alerts:

LON INF opened at GBX 568.80 ($7.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 565.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 540.21. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($8.17).

In other news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($63,589.08).

Informa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.