Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 656.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.54).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INF shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 670 ($8.71) to GBX 685 ($8.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 568 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

LON INF opened at GBX 577.20 ($7.51) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 565.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 540.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 628 ($8.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.31.

In other news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($63,589.08).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

