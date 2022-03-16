ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $9.35

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $10.07. ING Groep shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 188,435 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.76) to €10.90 ($11.98) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

