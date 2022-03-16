ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $9.35

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $10.07. ING Groep shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 188,435 shares.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.76) to €10.90 ($11.98) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11.
About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
