Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $82.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.