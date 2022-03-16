Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:BALT) Shares Up 0.2%

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:BALT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. 49,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 66,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.
