Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

