Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 23.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

