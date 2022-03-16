Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

INZY traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,572. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

INZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 74.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

