Insider Buying: Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tim Chao-Ming Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 13,794 shares of Nerdwallet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,286.02.

On Monday, March 7th, Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 61,106 shares of Nerdwallet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $598,838.80.

Nerdwallet stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 27,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,593. Nerdwallet Inc has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87.

Nerdwallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nerdwallet Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRDS. Barclays initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

About Nerdwallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

