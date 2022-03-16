Insider Selling: Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) SVP Sells 28,513 Shares of Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $143,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carol Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 6,897.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerus by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

