Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,714,595.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$197.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.77 billion and a PE ratio of 43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$178.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$176.32. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of C$151.86 and a 52-week high of C$216.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNV. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$179.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$195.79.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

