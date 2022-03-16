Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,714,595.
Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$197.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.77 billion and a PE ratio of 43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$178.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$176.32. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of C$151.86 and a 52-week high of C$216.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.35%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
