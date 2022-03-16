Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $325,750.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $319,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00.

ONTF traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,899. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $631.70 million and a PE ratio of -24.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ON24 during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

