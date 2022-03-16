Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $11,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $11,495.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $11,357.50.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $12,127.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $11,880.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $12,567.50.

On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $11,632.50.

NASDAQ:RDI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. 49,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,923. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.57. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Reading International in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

