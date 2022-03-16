Insider Selling: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EGY opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.89. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 41.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,580,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 642.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 176,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 158,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 156,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

EGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

