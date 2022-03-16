IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Shares Up 4.7%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 86,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 139,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.43.
IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGXT)
