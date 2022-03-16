IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Shares Up 4.7%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 86,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 139,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.43.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

