Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Receives $31.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IFS shares. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 737,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 125,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 66.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 55,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.93. 367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.33. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.53.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. On average, analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

