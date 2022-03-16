International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives $169.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGYGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.17.

ICAGY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 210 ($2.73) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

