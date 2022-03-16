Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $16.40 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and $219.38 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $16.40 or 0.00039977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00046304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.77 or 0.06722811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,006.10 or 0.99963600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00042264 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 478,474,155 coins and its circulating supply is 212,526,586 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

