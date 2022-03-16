Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:IIJIY traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

