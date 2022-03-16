Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.41.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

IIP.UN traded up C$0.17 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.94. The company had a trading volume of 392,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.04 and a 52-week high of C$18.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total value of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,451,832.42. Also, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 15,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total transaction of C$246,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,341.55.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

