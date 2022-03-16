Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Update

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Interroll stock remained flat at $$4,308.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,308.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,308.28. Interroll has a 52-week low of $4,308.28 and a 52-week high of $4,308.28.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Interroll from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

