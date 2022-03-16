Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.63

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 6853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after buying an additional 250,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,372,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,660,000 after buying an additional 330,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after buying an additional 90,115 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,082,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.